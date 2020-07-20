Mario Kart Tour is getting landscape mode (at long last!) in its next update.

Anyway, the game has drifted from strength to strength, boasting 123.9 million downloads in the first month of release. It even got the Racing Game of the Year award at the 23rd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards, beating Trials Rising, F1 2019, DiRT Rally 2.0, and Crash Team Racing. As it approaches its one year anniversary, it appears that the game isn’t slowing down for a pit stop anytime soon. The latest Tour is the Exploration Tour, offering new gliders, karts, and characters.

Mario Kart Tour is out now on iOS and Android.

