Two Mario-themed Switch controllers are being released to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the series, and they’re rather fancy.

The Horipad Mini, decorated with a scene of Mario and Bowser, is intended for younger players with bigger buttons and a chunkier outline. Though it’s smaller, it compacts dual analog sticks, a D-Pad, Home, Capture and + / - buttons. Moreover, there’s no need for charging because it’s a plug-and-play mini pad, although it doesn’t feature NFC, rumble, or gyro controls. Priced at $24.99, this is an ideal present for a younger gamer who wants to play Mario Party or Super Mario Odyssey (or like, you know, any other game) in comfort and style.

The other officially-licensed controller is from PowerA, which already has a range of wonderful themed designs for Switch controllers. It’s got an “ergonomic” design (which is a posh word for “easy to use”), and its buttons are mappable, so players may alter it for their own play style. This one also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, a detachable cable, and it’s got a two-year limited warranty. I think the simple colour scheme here is super effective, and the gold sheen adds a little pizzazz. It’s priced at $24.99, like the Horipad Mini, and pre-orders are live for both controllers.