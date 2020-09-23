Developer Tripwire Interactive has announced that SharkPG Maneater is to recieve a free upgrade and release on next-gen systems Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 in time for each console's respective launch.

The next-gen versions of the game are said to be "fully evolved" and will include support for Ray-Tracing, native 4K HDR support at 60FPS and brand new lighting effects to make the game look better than ever. Xbox Series S owners will also benefit from the "increased graphical fidelity and framerate" while PlayStation 5 owners will be able to enjoy immersive feedback via the haptic motors on the DualSense controller. Next gen updates will also be heading to the game's PC version in 2021.

Maneater released earlier this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and you can check out our verdict on the game here. Maneater's next gen upgrade will be free for all existing owners of Maneater (Xbox Series S/X for Xbox One owners and PlayStation 5 for PS4 owners of course) and will be out when those consoles launch on November 10 (for Xbox), and November 12 and 19 for PS5.