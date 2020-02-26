Simogo’s Sayonara Wild Hearts arrives on Xbox One today, at long last (via Hardcore Gamer).

A rhythmic runner, the game made its first appearance at The Game Awards 2018. The developer is well-known for creating finely-tuned mobile games, like Device 6, Year Walk, and Beat Sneak Bandit, and this was no exception. Sayonara Wild Hearts surfaced again in Apple Arcade’s library in September 2019, and came to PlayStation 4 and Switch too. The PC launch followed in December 2019, and now the Xbox One rounds out the collection in February 2020.

We thought the game was “hypnotic,” highlighting a story of heartbreak with a unique visual and aural flourish. “Different shades of magenta dust the background of your battle with two sword-wielding baddies; a minimalist woodland is illuminated by an icy blue flash when your rainbow-antlered stag leaps over a large chasm; and, brilliantly, there’s a bit where you’re catching a turquoise vomit wave. That ‘80s fluorescence goes wonderfully with Simogo’s penchant for hard zooms and twirling shots: it’s drastic in the most stunning way. The camera sets scenes in first-person, before switching to a side-on view, eventually settling behind the biker, and never is it jarring. Again, you may struggle to pick up every available heart when first wrestling with the volatile changes, but you can always have another listen.”

Sayonara Wild Hearts is out now for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, PC, and Xbox One.



