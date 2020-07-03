Flying Wild Hog might be announcing a new Shadow Warrior game in the near future, owing to a new post from the game’s social media account.

Devolver Digital is the publisher of the Shadow Warrior series, and it announced that this year’s Devolver Direct will be held on July 11. We could expect that the trailer for the new Shadow Warrior title to release before that event, with gameplay to premiere in the presentation. That’s only conjecture, and we’ll have to wait and see what Flying Wild Hog has in store.