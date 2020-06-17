Game Freak’s Little Town Hero will launch for PC on June 30 (via Gematsu).

Axe, our intrepid hero, thinks Town is fine enough, but he’d love to have an adventure of his own. The looming castle in Town keeps it safe from harm from the monsters that stalk the lands outside of the refuge, so, Axe is left kicking his heels and itching his palms for something to do. However, a mysterious event causes a monster to manifest inside the confines of Town, and Axe is able to vanquish the beast with a stone he found in the mines.

The game offers a unique mechanic in its turn-based combat. Axe imagines how to defeat the monster before him, and these floating “Izzats” are turned into Dazzits that will be either defensive, offensive, or special combat moves. And, the soundtrack has been composed by Toby Fox, the creator of Undertale, and Hitomi Sato, the composer behind the Pokémon series soundtracks.

Little Town Hero is out now for Nintendo Switch, and will arrive for PlayStation 4 on June 23 in North America and June 26 in Europe, followed by a PC launch on June 30.