TT Games has announced that the upcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will no longer release in their intended launch window of Spring of this year.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the studio said "All of us at TT Games are working hard to make Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best-ever Lego game - but we're going to need more time to do it. We won't be able to make our intended Spring release date, but will provide updated launch timing as soon as possible."

The game promises to cover the entire nine-film Star Wars main film saga, from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace all the way up to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and will feature a huge cast of playable heroes from the movies including Luke Skywalker, Obi Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, Princess Leia and more. The character launch DLC for the game will also include faces from spin-offs The Mandalorian, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Solo: A Star Wars Story and even the upcoming Disney Plus series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

A new release date has not yet been given, but you can check out the most recent trailer for the game below. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is in development for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.