Legends of Runeterra, the strategy card game from within the world of League of Legends, is out now for PC, iOS, and Android.

A free-to-play title, all of the game’s characters hail from one of seven major regions of the MOBA: Bilgewater, Demacia, Noxus, Freljord, Piltover & Zaun, Ionia, and the Shadow Isles. Each of these regions possesses its own playstyle and strengths and weaknesses, and players must “combine, adapt, and experiment” to outplay their opponents in alternating combat encounters.

The game’s open beta has been live for PC for some time, and its official release bundles its first expansion for veteran and rookie players alike. Adding over 120 new cards, six new card mechanics, and 11 champions like Miss Fortune, Fizz, and Gangplank, Rising Tides will chop and change the current meta with the introduction of the Bilgewater region. Moreover, Legends of Runeterra players may earn all of their cards for free, or directly purchase the cards they want: randomised packs are not a feature here.

“We’re thrilled to officially launch Legends of Runeterra following our incredibly exciting Open Beta,” said executive producer Jeff Jew in a press release. “Our commitment to strategic interactive gameplay, rich deckbuilding, and amazing champion moments remains as strong as ever, and now is the perfect time to jump in and explore all that Runeterra has to offer. Thank you to everyone who played and provided feedback during the beta, and for everyone that’s joining us now, see you in game!”

Legends of Runeterra releases for PC, iOS, and Android today. Watch the launch trailer below.



