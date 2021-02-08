Konami has denied that it was behind the removal of an interview with Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka that led to speculation a new game in the horror series may be on the way.

In a statement emailed to us here at Videogamer today, a spokesperson for the publisher said "KONAMI did not ask Al Hub to take down the interview."

The interview was originally posted on YouTube channel Al Hub, during which Yamaoka confirmed a new thing the composer was working on would be revealed soon, and teased of the mysterious project "I think it's the one you're hoping to hear about."

The video was pulled some hours later, with Al Hub tweeting in a statement that they were asked to remove the clip, but didn't elaborate on whom had done so. For now, it looks like we'll have to wait a little bit longer to hopefully see what project Yamaoka was referring to.