Journey to the Savage Planet is now available digitally on the Nintendo Switch in Europe and the Americas.

If you want to get physical, physical, the game will be purchasable from retailers on June 25 in Europe, and shortly after that in the Americas. For Russian players, the digital release of Journey to the Savage Planet is set for May 28 (only a week to wait!). And, H2 Interactive will publish both digital and physical versions of Journey to the Savage Planet for the Switch in Korea, Hong Kong, and Japan in the near future.

Got that? Great. In Journey to the Savage Planet, the player is a hapless employee of Kindred Aerospace, the “4th Best Interstellar Exploration Company” in the universe. Their task is to catalogue alien flora and fauna on an uncharted planet, and to conclude whether the AR-Y26 is suitable for human habitation. Josh liked it, and called it “corporate splatire.”

Journey to the Savage Planet is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Watch the launch trailer below.



