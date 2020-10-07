Bithell Games' Mike Bithell has announced that strategic shooter John Wick Hex will be heading to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam from December 4.

Coming by way of Good Shepherd Entertainment as publisher, the game—which originally launched via the Epic Games Store late last year before a PS4 release in May of this one— will release as a physical product as well as digitally on the aforementioned formats.

In case you need a refresher, the game is set before the Keanu Reeves-fronted movies and sees you playing as the titular assassin, as you embark upon a mission to rescue Winston and Charon of the New York Continental, and features voice work from Lance Reddick and Ian McShane reprising their respective roles from the movies.

You can check out what we thought of the game in our review here and you can check out a new trailer for the game below. John Wick Hex will launch on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and on Steam from December 4.