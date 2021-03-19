Xbox's independent publishing program [email protected] has announced that it will be holding its first ever Indie Showcase next week, promising a raft of new trailers and announcements from a whole host of indie titles.

As per the Xbox Wire, the showcase will take place on March 26 at 4pm UK time on Xbox's official Twitch channel as well as Twitch Gaming's own channel and will debut new trailers and gameplay for over 25 games, specifically mentioning Second Extinction, The Ascent, Wild at Heart, Voidtrain and Exo One as well as an update on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 to name but a few.

Publishers such as Annapurna Interactive, Devolver Digital and Team 17 are all earmarked for the presentation, and also promised are some Xbox Game Pass announcements as well as developer interviews and Q&As hosted by community favourite Twitch Streamers during the event.

The last we saw of post apocalyptic shooter S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was a brief in-engine trailer back at the very beginning of the year. It's in development for Xbox Series X|S and PC — could we be getting a release date for the long awaited sequel? We don't have to wait too long to find out.