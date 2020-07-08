Hollow Knight: Silksong’s final riddle reveal is of a character who was designed in part by a Hollow Knight fan who passed away.

Team Cherry have been teasing characters to appear in the sequel Silksong through riddles. Fans have discovered the towering and terrifying Huntress, who is a very dedicated mother, and the conniving snitchbug who will offer tidbits of gossip for rosaries. Then, there were the wandering caravan of travelling fleas, who seem to be in over their heads in Pharloom, but are making the best of it. Now, the final character has been announced, and their name is Seth.

Seth Goldman was a Hollow Knight fan who got the opportunity to collaborate with Team Cherry through the Marty Lyons Foundation. They designed the fearsome warrior together, and though Seth has sadly passed away, his love for the world has been immortalised in this character. “An eternal protector, waiting amidst tangled roots at the base of the Citadel. He guards a secret long forgotten and will attack any who stray too close,” read the description for the fictional Seth.

“Imbued with stamina and strength beyond a normal bug, he strikes up close or from a distance with blinding speed. With unwavering devotion, this ancient guardian will fight until the very end, and beyond. Many of the Citadel’s caste have fallen to this deadly warrior. Those who encounter him should turn back, or else prepare for a vicious battle,” it continued.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PC, and Switch.