Hideo Kojima and Junji Ito have considered collaborating to develop a horror game together (via Comic Book).

Japanese horror mangaka Ito favours themes of “jealousy, envy, body horror, irrational compulsion, the breakdown of society, deep-sea organisms, and the inevitability of one’s demise” in his work. Evidently, Ito and Kojima have a lot in common when it comes to creative inspirations. “I do know director Kojima and we have been in conversation that he may have a horror-based game that he may be doing, and so he has invited me to work on that, but there are no details on it yet,” said Ito in an interview in ComicCon 2020.

This is a rather woolly answer to the question of whether Ito is making a video game. There are “no details” to be learned from Ito, but how about Kojima? We do know that whatever his next project is, it will draw from Hong-Kong-Singaporean horror film The Eye. The Death Stranding director tried to watch it while developing P.T., but he found it too frightening to finish. Even the outside case was too scary for him, and so he “rented the disc only.”

In an interview held last month, Kojima confirmed that there are “a lot of things moving under the surface” at Kojima Productions. Here’s hoping that’s figurative, not literal. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

