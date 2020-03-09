HBO’s The Last of Us series will include familiar and fresh faces from the game, with its co-creator confirming that a new character will be shown in the show (via games radar).

He also mentioned a mystery character who seems to have a four-letter name. It’s anyone’s guess who this person is, but because the series is taking from the first game, we could do some sleuthing. Some suggest that this character is Anna. She is Ellie’s mother, who died tragically after giving birth to her daughter. Like Riley, she could appear in scenes set before the events of The Last of Us, or even before the apocalypse, because Anna was close with Marlene.

In The Last of Us Part II, Ellie is dating Dina, a fellow survivor in the Jackson County settlement. This is another four-letter name of a female character, and the series could start setting up for the sequel’s story towards the end. If we get an adaptation of the second game in a second series, this would be a savvy move. Also, fans with an excellent memory have recalled that The Last of Us Part II has another unannounced character with a four-letter name. Laura Bailey is credited as their voice actress, and people are connecting the dots and theorising that she is featured in the TV show, too.

The Last of Us Part II will come to PlayStation 4 on May 29, 2020.

