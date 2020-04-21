Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA MegaMix is the series' Switch debut, and makes its way to the west in May (via GameSpot).

Digital pre-orders are now available, and the game features over 100 songs and 300 costumes for the vocaloid persona, with rhythm gameplay derived from new and old songs. Sega and Crypton Future Media are also offering a Mega Pack for MegaMix, which includes six downloadable packs of six songs. The Mega Pack is $60, whereas the downloadable song packs are priced $7 individually. The base game is $39, otherwise.

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA MegaMix is out now for the Switch in Japan, and arrives in the west on May 15. Check out gameplay below.