A new Harvest Moon games, entitled Harvest Moon: One World, has been announced for the Nintendo Switch.

The announcement was made in a recent press release, which states that the game will allow “fledgling farmers will explore an entire world full of new and familiar faces, unique villages, and adventurous challenges while managing their growing farm. The new title is being developed with an all-new engine and graphics.”

The series, which has its origins on the SNES, is something of a landmark in the farming management genre—soil that has now been richly tilled, most recently by Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The game is being developed by Natsume Inc. and published, in Europe, by Rising Star Games. Natsume president and CEO Hiro Maekawa said, “Harvest Moon: One World features a brand-new way of exploring Harvest Moon that seasoned players and new generations will both enjoy.”

Could this be a rival to Animal Crossing? Now is certainly a fitting moment for games whose joys are parcelled out day by day, which allow players to sew their own seeds of escape.

There is also, by the sounds of it, an adventurous element to One World. This from the press release:

“Players will find themselves setting out on an adventure that spans not only their hometown but the whole world! What kind of people and places await? From the gorgeous beaches of Halo Halo to the snowy mountains of Salmiakki, there's literally an entire world to explore!”

Harvest Moon: One World is due out for the Nintendo Switch this year, but no release date has yet been given.