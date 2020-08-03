343 Industries has confirmed that Halo Infinite will have a free-to-play multiplayer mode.

Speculation swirled when a listing from British and Irish retailer Smyths stated: “The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief campaign yet and a groundbreaking free-to-play multiplayer experience.” The listing for Halo Infinite disappeared, and then the developer did confirm that this was the case in its own Tweet.

Halo Infinite will be released for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in holiday 2020.

