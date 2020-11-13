Valve Software has updated first-person VR shooter Half-Life: Alyx with a huge new developer Commentary Update, with over three hours of insight from the people who made the game.

As detailed in a Steam announcement post for the game, the commentary was recorded by staffers working from home, and includes over 147 different points of interest in the game's world with members from across the discplines of the development team including Mr Gabe Newell himself.

As you'd probably expect, the commentary does include spoilers for the game, so Valve reccomend that you complete it before activating the mode, but once you do all you have to do is look for floating holographic radio headsets and enjoy the commentary. Said commentary is also fully subtitled in English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Castilian Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Russian, Polish, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese.

Check out a video for the Commentary Update below, and Half-Life: Alyx is available now exclusively on PC VR platforms.