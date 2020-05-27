Grand Theft Auto 6 may launch in 2023, as per a marketing plan from the publisher’s parent company, Take Two Interactive (via VG247).

Earlier this week, the company filed its annual 10-K forms with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10-K is like a general summation of a company’s planned expenditures for the coming year, and a discrepancy between the fiscal year of 2023 and the fiscal year of 2024 has got people thinking.

In the fiscal year of 2024, Take-Two Interactive expects to spend about $89 million on marketing between April 2023 and the end of March 2024. This is in fact a marked increase from the previous plan for the fiscal year of 2023. This plan saw a spike of $78 million in that same window in the year previous, which is still a lot of money, but it’s a little less than this new plan.

But, what does this really mean, for those of us who don’t speak in 10-K forms? Well, industry analyst Jeff Cohen got his hands on a note which claims this is where Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to hit the shelves. Cohen backed up his report with the assertion that a similar spike in marketing spend was seen before the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2. If we take this at face value, GTA 6 may launch between April 2023 and March 2024.



“We are not sure how much we should be reading into this shift, but we would note that this disclosure accurately predicted the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 prior to that game’s announcement,” said Cohen. “Management has spoken very confidently about the pipeline over the next five years and existing live services execution has been excellent. However, the timing of the next Grand Theft Auto remains top-of-mind for investors, particularly with the stock near all-time-highs.”

Of course, this is not set in stone. This is an interesting tidbit of information, so we’ll keep you updated once we know more.