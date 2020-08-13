From studio GameMill Entertainment, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout is a new team-based third-person shooter based on the original comic book series.

Boasting an all-new campaign spanning 18 missions and featuring famous locations like Cobra Headquarters and the U.S.S. Flagg, there are 12 playable characters who have their own abilities and strengths. The line-up includes Duke, Snake Eyes, Cobra Commander, Destro, Roadblock, and Storm Shadow. The set-up seems to work something like a hero-shooter, with the characters using their powers as well as an arsenal of weapons.

The campaign is available in single-player or local split-screen coop mode, and multiplayer modes like “Capture the Flag,” “Assault,” and “King of the Hill” are on offer. No word on whether these are online or local only, so we’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout comes to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 13. Watch the reveal trailer below.



