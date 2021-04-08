Jed Shepard, writer and executive producer of 2020 Zoom-based horror movie Host has announced he's partnering with Visible Games and Limited Run Games to release a new "real time live action FMV horror" game called Ghosts in 2022.

The premise of the game —which cites 90's classic FMV games like Night Trap as its inspiration— will see you take the role of a TV producer operating a channel called FrighTV as you guide a team of ghost hunters on the search of an entity called The Long Lady who's said to kill those that look upon her face. The twist is that the game will be playable in real time, with the game going "live" at 10pm in your local time zone every night, where you'll be playing with other people also watching live.

If you try and access the game before that 10pm timeslot however, you'll be greeted with a test card containing a hidden puzzle that can be unlocked to allow you to play a special "pre-watershed" version of the game that allows you to save your progress and prepare you for the live game.

Shepard isn't the only person coming across from the movie Host, as the cast is also comprised of several actors from that movie, including Haley Bishop, Radina Drandova, Jemma Moore, Caroline Ward and Emma Louise Webb. In case you're not up to speed, Host is a horror movie that takes place entirely in Zoom, and was filmed entirely in lockdown during the start of the 2020 global pandemic and was released on movie streaming platforms last July to much critical acclaim.

That won't be the only movie influence on the game either, as the design of villian The Long Lady is being created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop who are, of course, famous for their work on movies such as Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal as well as the latter's Netflix series.

Development is apparently already underway, though Visible Games is also attempting to source £165,000 of support via a Kickstarter which you can pledge to over here. Ghosts is hoping to release in early 2022 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.