Capcom has announced its latest entry in the classic side-scrolling platformer series Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection will be heading to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC soon.

The game—which originally launched for the Nintendo Switch back in February—is being billed as a "love letter" to the first two games in the 35 year old series Ghosts 'N Goblins and sequel Ghouls 'N Ghosts, and puts you back in the boots of Arthur the Knight as he battles his way through all new stages with modern graphics inspired by storybook illustrations.

You'll be going up against foes both familar and new, including Zombies, Skeleton Murderer and Woody Pig, while Arthur himself has a range of weapons at his disposal including a Hammer, Spiked Ball and magic spells such as the Firewall and Thunderstorm.

Two player local co-op is supported as well, letting a friend join the fray as one of three characters with their own support powers; Barry who creates barriers, Kerry who can carry Arthur across obstacles, and Archie who can make bridges for Arthur to use.

Check out a new trailer for the game below. There's no launch date yet, but Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection is set to launch soon on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC when it does.