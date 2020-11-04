First person cyberpunk slasher Ghostrunner will be heading to the Nintendo Switch next week, co-publishers All In! Games and 505 Games have announced.

The game, which released on other formats last week, challenges you as the titular Ghostrunner to climb the dystopian Dharma Tower as you aim to liberate an artifical intelligence known as The Architect. The Nintendo Switch version will also include a Nintendo-exclusive Katana sword.

Ghostrunner launches on Nintendo Switch on November 10 and is already available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. A next-gen version will head to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in 2021. Check out the game's original launch trailer below.