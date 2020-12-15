Publisher All In! Games has announced that slick cyberpunk parkour adventure Ghostrunner will be getting a Hardcore Mode later this week as part of a free update, as well as a paid Winter Pack DLC with some icy-themed extras.

Hardcore Mode will be unlocked after completing the main game, and will challenge players with altered level designs as well as introduce tougher enemies usually seen further into the campaign from the get-go, really testing your skills as you attempt to climb Dharma Tower.

The Winter Pack meanwhile offers a new set of skins, including an icy-themed Cold Snap Katana and accompanying Cold Blood Glove letting you drop on your foes like a particularly deadly icicle.

The Winter Pack is available now, while the Hardcore update is set to land on December 17 for Ghostrunner on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 while the Nintendo Switch is set to get both updates in "Q1 2021". Check out a trailer for both below.