Ubisoft has unveiled the roadmap for content coming to open world shooter Ghost Recon Breakpoint this year as promised last month, with two major updates scheduled as well as a crossover event with Tomb Raider to celebrate the latter's 25th anniversary.

As detailed on the game's official website, the first update will be known as the Teammate Experience Update and will be focusing on the game's AI teammates. As well as improving said AI, there'll also be a new XP progression specifically for them and a dedicated quest log that will allow you to experiment with them for exclusive rewards. That update is currently scheduled for an End of Spring release.

The second update is a lot murkier, with the only information being that it will be one of the game's "biggest operations so far" and will land in Fall. A Tomb Raider Teasure Hunt Easter Egg crossover is also promised on the roadmap image, but there's currently no word when or what that will entail, so stay tuned for more news on that in the future.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and you can read what we made of the game in our review over here.