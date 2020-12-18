Developer Sucker Punch Productions has unveiled four special costumes available to all players of Ghost of Tsushima to use in the multiplayer Legends mode based on four iconic PlayStation franchises.

Outfits based on God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus and Bloodborne are all up for grabs, and all players need to do to earn them is complete any Story or Survival mission with each of the game's four classes before January 15 2021, and these snazzy getups will be added to your wardrobe.

Today also sees a new patch arrive for Ghost of Tsushima's excellent Legends mode that includes new Fill Party options that allow you to tinker your settings to find the perfect party to team up with and take on Legends' modes challenges and hopefully should cut down on players leaving during the middle of tough Survival missions.

You can read more about the update on the game's official website, and Ghost of Tsushima is available now exclusively on the PlayStation 4. You can read what we thought of the single player campaign in our review over here.