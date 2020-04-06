Ryan Cleven, multiplayer director of Gears of War 4 and Gears 5, has announced his departure from The Coalition (via Comic Book).

“Due to personal issues, I can’t continue to work the way that I have, I need time for myself,” he explained. “With the departure of my mentor, Rod Fergusson, it’s given me an opportunity to reevaluate my priorities. While I will forever miss Gears, it’s time to pass the torch.” Clevens thanked the game’s community for their support and his fellow team members for their collaborative efforts. It is hoped that the developer gets the time off that he needs, especially given the current global circumstances.

Gears 5 is out now for PC and Xbox One.