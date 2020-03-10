The Coalition announced two modes for Gears 5’s multiplayer that are on their way to the game this week: Horde Frenzy and Luck of the Draw (via Twinfinite).

Beginning on March 10, Horde Frenzy is the fast and furious answer to the standard Horde form, first introduced in Gears of War 4. The mode is a “12-wave experience, lasting on average of around 30 minutes... punctuated by a mini-boss wave at Wave 4, and then a Boss + Mini-Boss wave at wave 8 and 12 alongside modifier increases.” Additionally, players begin the mode with increased Power and Power Taps divvy out increased Power per wave. Horde Frenzy will use Exhibit, Forge and District for the time being, and The Coalition is planning to release the mode as an option in custom lobbies. Finally, there will be a week of free Boost and double character experience points in Horde to celebrate the return of Frenzy.

Luck of the Draw will be available from March 10 to March 24. It’s St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, and this new mode is kicking off the party with a variant of Arms Race where the weapons are randomised for each match. There are also Shamrock Loadout weapon skins to unlock: all players must do is earn 50 kills in any online mode in Versus, Horde or Escape. Furthermore, patch 4.2 will roll out today, and balances The Descent and The Gauntlet after receiving feedback on the difficulty spikes. Capping and breaking rings will now be worth 100 points, and the number of players needed for Free For All has now been lowered to six to “improve the matchmaking experience for lower population regions at off-peak times.”

The full notes for patch 4.2 are found here. Gears 5 is out now for Xbox One and PC.



