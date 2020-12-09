Gears 5 developer The Coalition has announced a surprise campaign expansion to the 2019 shooter focusing on the three characters from the game's Escape mode in Gears 5: Hivebusters, and what's more it'll be out as soon as next week.

The DLC puts you in the boots of Scorpio Squad made up of Lahni, Keegan and Mac and will include a new three-hour campaign set on the volcanic Galangi Islands. Lava and sandy beaches are the order of the day as you and up to two friends take on deadly Swarm and a "deadly new predator" with the familiar Swarm gameplay, including Ultimate Abilities, and a storyline that also sees the return of Victor Hoffman.

The Gears 5: Hivebusters expansion will also be available as part of a new Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition, also set to launch next week, which includes the base game, Hivebusters, a Halo Reach character pack and 30 days of boost in one package, which will also be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

You can check out the story trailer for the expansion below, and Gears 5: Hivebusters will be available on December 15 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC as a £15 purchase or be available for no additional charge if you're a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.