A trailer for Godfall has appeared online, giving us a luxuriously long seventy-two seconds of gameplay and environments to watch from the PlayStation 5 title (via VGC).

Counterplay Games’ Godfall looks glitzy and glamorous, and the studio wants to deliver an experience with “high levels of personal mastery” in an entirely new genre: the looter-slasher. “Godfall retains the desire for offense-oriented, mastery-driven combat, rewarding you with head-turning, powerful loot that then inspires your next set of character builds,” said CEO Keith Lee. The game is playable solo or in groups of three, and the unique Valorplates shake up combat style and classes upon collection.

This new trailer shows a segment of the combat we saw yesterday, and that was leaked by a Reddit user who said the clip was taken from an internal trailer. The rest of this footage seems to have been put online, and gives us a proper look at the worlds of Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Spirit (in all of its standard definition glory). The characters, garbed in glittering armor, take on hulking creatures and nimble warriors. The weight and power of the weapon is flaunted with clashes and motion lines, and it certainly looks action-packed. The worlds have a clear link to their element, with forges and molten chains in what I guess is Fire, and hanging islands and cloudy skies in what I assume to be Air.

On the PlayStation 5, Godfall’s swishes and swoops will look even snappier on the souped up specs. Counterplay Games nor Gearbox have confirmed the legitimacy of the trailer so we’ll wait and see what they have to say about it. Though we can’t tell what Godfall’s all about at the moment, the developer has team members who are credited on Destiny 2, Diablo III, Overwatch, and Titanfall 2.

Godfall will be released for the PlayStation 5 and for PC on the Epic Games Store in 2020. Check out the leaked trailer below.



