Journalist and former GamesMaster host Dominik Diamond has announced the launch of a Kickstarter for a new official tell-all book on the creation of the iconic UK video games television show entitled GamesMaster: The Oral History.

If successful, the hardback tome promises seven chapters—each themed around the show's seven series broadcast on Channel 4 between 1992 and 1998—and will offer a unique behind-the-scenes insight on the production of the show including plenty of photographs and interviews with many of the show's contributors including production company owner Jane Hewland, series producer Jonny Ffinch and infamous Mario 64 sore loser and co-commentator Dave 'Games Animal' Perry. Those will also come alongside contributions from more than 30 other members of the show's production crew and contestants including rival show Bad Influence's Violet Berlin.

Also included will be celebrity reflections from many of the famous faces that appeared on the show over the years, including Vic Reeves, Pat Sharp, Uri Gellar, Richard Herring, Zig and Zag and even a forward from singer-songwriter Robbie Williams.

The campaign is asking for £45,000 and has raised just over £16,500 at the time of writing and will wrap up on Thursday April 22. Should it be succesful, the book has a tentative release date of November 2021. You can check out the Kickstarter and pledge for yourself right over here.

Just last month, it was revealed that Channel 4 intend to bring back the GamesMaster name to television as a "social first show" later this year.