Game Freak has announced that one of its employees has contracted coronavirus, and it is implementing “swift action” to ensure no one else is infected (via Nintendo Life).

The individual was diagnosed with the virus on April 22, and was working in its Setagaya office. They are now being treated in hospital, and Game Freak stated that the likelihood of colleagues catching the virus from them is very low. The company has reduced the number of face-to-face communications and meetings in the offices since the end of January. It has also stressed the viability of face masks to its staff and encouraged them to wash their hands frequently.

Game Freak has elected not to send employees overseas unless necessary, and all employees have been working remotely since April 1. These measures will have helped contain the coronavirus and not endanger Game Freak’s employees. “The infected employee has not worked in the office since Thursday, April 2nd,” read the statement. “Due to this, we have been informed by insurance agents that other staff are unlikely to contract it from this employee.”

The company assures that “it is not necessary, at this time, to cease our work,” and that “swift action with the highest priority” will be taken to curtail the coronavirus “inside and outside the company.”



