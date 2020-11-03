Music mixing game Fuser is gearing up for launch next week, and in the run-up it's been showcasing its various game modes in a series of Beat Drops videos, with the latest focusing on the game's campaign mode.

The video, which we've embedded below, has Rock Band developer Harmonix's community manager Zoe Schneider taking us through one of the campaign missions you'll play during the game. On each stage you'll have a promoter who'll set you goals and objectives you have to hit as you play your set, as well as offering feedback on your performance as you go.

As well as dropping in licensed music loops onto your virtual decks, you'll also be able to add effects to each 'stem' of the music, including echoes, low pass filters and more as well as the ability to adjust how much of the effect you'll want to apply. Some objectives will ask you to adjust your mix under a time limit, and some you'll be able to drop into your mix whenrever you're ready. Each deck will also have its own indpendent controls, allowing you to eject tracks too, should you no longer have need of them.

All though the mix, you'll still have a crowd to please, whose current reactions to the mix you'll be able to see on the right hand side of the screen. Keep it climbing to keep the mix going, but also keep your eye out for requests from the crowd who can also boost progress on the crowd meter and help keep your set sounding fresh.

Check out the video for yourself below. Fuser is set to launch on November 10 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC (and will presumably be playable on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 too—though there's been no formal announcement, the game is listed as playable on their respective stores.)