Fortnite patch 12.20 adds helicopters, Slurp skins, and map changes, plus bug fixes for the battle royale and creative modes (via The Express).

The Choppa holds one pilot and two squadmates on either side, so it’s a real threat to those scrambling on the ground. Hopefully, the helicopters don’t draw ire like the mechs did. Players are able to take one for a whirl when interacting with one of the helipads dotted around the map. Additionally, new skins are out, like Bonehead, Master Minotaur, Tailor, Slurp Jonesy, Slurp Bandolette and Slurp Leviathan. Patch 12.20 also adds the Spy Games progression system, between Ghosts and Shadows.

The update fixes a few hitches in the battle royale mode. These are:

“End of match: unable to return to Lobby, go to Item Shop, or report player

At the end of a match, the "Return to Lobby," "Item Shop," and "Report Player" buttons may be unresponsive on controller.

Player markers placed too far away

Player markers are placed on the terrain behind buildings/structures players could be aiming at.

Stuck inside Porta Potty

Players may get stuck inside the Porta Potty they end up in after using a Secret Passage.

Buildings and structures may appear low detail

We've seen an increase in reports of buildings and structures appearing low detail or loading in late in v12.10.

Unable to resume Auto-Sprint on PlayStation 4

Players on PlayStation 4 may be unable to resume Auto-Sprint when they let go of the control stick after pushing it forward slightly left/right.

Unable to place trap if trap icon hasn't finished loading

Players may be unable to place a trap if the trap icon hasn't finished loading.”

As for Creative mode, the exterminated bugs are:

“Vault Banner is missing from Locker

The Vault Banner does not show up in players' Locker.

Rails on the Yacht Prefab are displaced when placing the Prefab

When placing the Yacht Prefab the rails on the front and back of the Yacht do not align with the rest of the Yacht.”

And finally, there are changes to the oil rig and Pleasant Park. The former has been destroyed, and the latter’s pitch revealed a helipad.

Fortnite is out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS and Android.

