Florence, an interactive story for mobile devices developed by Mountains, is coming to Switch ahead of its second anniversary on February 13, 2020 (via Hardcore Gamer).

Inspired by slice-of-life graphic novels, Florence is split into twenty chapters that describe a different moment in Florence Yeoh’s life. In the beginning, she’s stuck in a rut of dreary routine and endless scrolling on social media. One day, her phone dies, which makes her take off her headphones and tune in to the hubbub around her. She hears the sound of a cello rising above the city cacophony, and she meets Krish, a street performer. They hit it off, and the game follows the “intimate, raw, and personal” moments in their relationship from the first spark to the final straw.

“We don’t have words in the game,” said Ken Wong, lead developer on Florence. “There’s no dialogue or narration. It plays out a bit like a comic without words, which I’m a fan of, but also a but like a silent movie or a music video, where you’re going to be reading a lot into body language and how these characters move throughout the world and looking through their possessions.” Mini games like brushing her teeth or breaking the ice on their first date use the touch screen to tap into these mundane moments and romanticise them. The game was first released for iOS and Android on Valentine’s Day in 2018, and the Switch release will launch just shy of its second anniversary on February 13.

Florence is available for iOS and Android devices, and will arrive on Switch on February 13. Watch the release date trailer below.



