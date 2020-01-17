Fire Emblem: Three Houses Cindered Shadows DLC introduces a new House into the story, thereby screwing with the game’s title (via Forbes).

I think this is quite funny. Anyway, this is the big story-driven section of the game’s expansion pass, which reveals that there has been a fourth house lurking in the recesses of the Garreg Mach Monastery. It turns out that there is a whole town underneath the academy—The Abyss—and it is under threat from nefarious figures working from the shadows. The Ashen Wolves are the House protecting The Abyss, and comprise of Constance, Balthus, Yuri, and Hapi. Constance and Hapi are magic-users, but Balthus and Yuri’s classes are reminiscent of the War Monk and Trickster from Fire Emblem: Awakening.

Nintendo announced the Cindered Shadows DLC straight after the reveal that hero Byleth would be the fifth and final fighter in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter’s Pass. From now on, January 16 will be known as Extra Extra! Fire Emblem Content! Read All About It! Day. Or not. I guess I’d have to ask Nintendo first. Byleth adds 11 new tracks to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and the new stage transports contestants around the Garreg Mach Monastery with Blue Lions, Black Eagles, and Golden Deer characters spectating.

The Fire Emblem: Three Houses Cindered Shadows DLC releases on February 13. Fire Emblem: Three Houses is out now for Nintendo Switch. Watch the Cindered Shadows trailer below.



