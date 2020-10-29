Square Enix has launched the official website for upcoming RPG Final Fantasy XVI giving us plenty of juicy world and character details on the forthcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive.

The game will take place in the land of Valisthea where Mothercrystals are the source of aether that the people of this land use to conjure their magicks. The land is currently contending with Eikons who are said to be "the most powerful and deadly creatures" who reside within "Dominants" who have the ability to call on their powers. Alas, it sounds like you have little choice in becoming one of these Dominants, as they're something you're born into and those that are "cannot escape their fate."

Your actors in this play include lead character Clive Rosfield, who's the firstborn son of the Archduke of Rosaria. He was expected to become a Dominant, but instead this burden ended up going to his brother Joshua, so he took up the sword and decided to master fighting, as you do. Younger brother Joshua meanwhile was born into this power, but seems to have used it exclusively for good, being described as the frailer and more bookish of the pairing. The final character revealed so far is Jill Warrick—a confidant of the brothers who was taken from home at a young age and was raised alongside Clive and Joshua.

You can check out the website to get more of the backstory for yourself here. Final Fantasy XVI is set to release as a PlayStation 5 exclusive and is yet to get a release date, but producer Naoki Yoshida mentions on the website to expect the next big 'information reveal' in 2021, so stay tuned for more in the coming months.