Square Enix has announced a mysterious Final Fantasy XIV Announcement Showcase to take place this coming February where they intend to announce some "cool things" in regards to the popular MMO.

Though light on detail, the game's official Twitter account revealed the news alongside confirmation that the next major patch will land on December 8, and bring along a weatlth of new content, including a new chapter with new main scenario quests, a new Raid Dungeon called Eden's Promise, new trials and dungeons, an all new Explorer Mode and more.

The update will also see the online game get a new boss in its own rendition of famous Final Fantasy VII boss Emerald Weapon, with players able to challenge the new boss in normal and extreme difficulties. The new Raid Dungeon also features a boss battle designed by Kingdom Hearts director and longtime Final Fantasy producer Tetsuya Nomura.

You can check out a trailer for the new patch content below as speculation begins for the announcement in February. Will it be a new expansion or maybe even the game coming to next-generation consoles? We'll have to wait until February 6 at 1:30am UK time to find out. For now Final Fantasy XIV is available on PlayStation 4 and PC.