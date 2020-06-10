Fight Crab, a fighting game about crabs, will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on August 20 in Japan (via Nintendo Life).

As well as wielding those mighty claws, players will have access to an armory of “40 tactical weapons and items,” from chainsaws, to lightsabers, to revolvers. “Create your own play-style and unique moves by utilizing the physics of your surroundings, and the unique movement style of each species of crab,” read the new listing on Play-Asia.

The battles are epic and ridiculous in their scale, ranging from moody street alleys, to rock pools, to the fish market, and to the dinner table. In one of them, you’re able to snap the chandelier from its fixtures and drop down onto your opponent. Stylish. The player must use everything at their disposal to flip the other crustacean over, in order to be crowned the victor.

Though the game is apparently going to release in August for the Switch in Japan, there is no news on its release for PC, nor when the release for Switch will arrive in other territories. We’ll update you once we know more about Fight Crab’s status.

Fight Crab is in development for PC and Switch, and will come to Switch on August 20 in Japan. Watch the trailer below.



