Far Cry 6 will see actor Giancarlo Esposito playing the role of its big bad, according to a now-deleted article from GameReactor UK.

In an interview with Collider, Esposito teased that he had recently been involved with a “huge” video game. His work required a “new style of acting,” and owing to the fact that the actor has taken roles in games before, this sounds like it was really something special. He couldn’t say much more than that, but it seems someone has given the game away, quite literally.

GameReactor is also the same source that claimed the next Far Cry outing would be revealed during Ubisoft Forward on July 12. The game allegedly will be set somewhere “exotic,” which will be music to the ears of players who weren’t a fan of Far Cry 5 and Far Cry New Dawn. Given that the article was speedily removed, we might trust in GameReactor’s assertions that Esposito is playing the villain in Far Cry 6.

However, it is possible that GameReactor got its wires crossed, and this isn’t the game that the actor worked on. As a result, we should sit tight and stick to official confirmations from the studio, whenever those arrive. Ubisoft Forward will premiere next Sunday, and if there is any stock in these rumours, we’ll know then and there.

