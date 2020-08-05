Josh Sawyer, director of Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, is busy on his “own project” at Obsidian Entertainment.

Avowed, announced in the most recent Xbox Games Showcase, is set in Eora, which is from the Pillars of Eternity universe. Sawyer also worked on Pillars of Eternity and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, so it’s intriguing that he isn’t actively attached to Avowed. What has he got up his sleeve? Speculation strays from a new Tyranny, a new Darklands, or The Outer Worlds 2. However, Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky are directing the latter, and it’s unlikely that Sawyer will be added if they’ve got two directors already. He has expressed interest in developing a historical RPG, though.

“It’s something I’ve been talking to Feargus [Urquhart, CEO] every once in a while for the past couple of years and he’s been supportive,” said Sawyer in 2016. In any event, we will have to wait and see what the director is working on, as the studio ushers Grounded, The Outer Worlds DLC, and Avowed out of the door.

Avowed is in development for PC and Xbox Series X.

