Fall Guys is getting a Team Fortress skin, riffing off of the Scout from the successful first-person shooter.

It’s been a smash, and a hit, with over two million copies sold through Steam so far. Now, these players will be able to snag a Scout costume through the in-game Steam store. It’ll cost 10 crowns, which is only 10 wins! Piece of cake. Walk in the park. Easy peasy lemon squeezy.