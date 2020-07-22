Rumours abound that Fable 4 will feature in tomorrow’s Xbox Series X showcase (via LadBible).

The game has been the subject of contention over the years, with Microsoft denying its existence while also renewing Fable trademarks and activating new Fable social accounts. Now, companies do things like this all the time to protect their intellectual property. However, established industry insiders Shinobi602 and Klobrille assert that Microsoft will be showing off a new Fable game in the Xbox Series X event on July 23.

Firstly, Shinobi602 posted on Resetera that Fable 4 will be in the presentation, but didn’t add anything further to the claim. Then, Klobrille qualified that what we see of Fable 4 tomorrow won’t be gameplay. It will instead be an in-engine reveal trailer—something like the trailers of Horizon Forbidden West or Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

Even though these two sources have been reliable in the past, we should be cautious about calling this a confirmation. Microsoft is able to change its plans for the event at any moment, and that’s not counting the possibility that Shinobi602 and Klobrille are totally wrong. With that in mind, we'll keep you in the loop once we know more.

