Codemasters has announced that F1 2020 is arriving in summer for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia, and it will be the “biggest and most innovative title to date.” (via VGC).

“Our core players will welcome even greater gameplay depth with the introduction of our brand-new My Team feature, alongside three customisable season lengths which allows them to pick their favourite tracks,” said Paul Jeal, the developer’s F1 franchise director. My Team mode is a new experience compared to the Career mode, and will let players become a manager rather than a driver. Moreover, the full 22 race season is available with 10 and 16 race season alternatives.

Hanoi Circuit and Circuit Zandvoort are new additions, and F1 2020 hopes to encourage new players to put the pedal to the metal by moderating “the difficulty and time barrier to entry while retaining the car handling that our simulation players love.” Two-player split-screen races return, and the game’s Deluxe Schumacher Edition features four of Michael Schumacher’s most famous cars: the Jordan 191 (1991), Benetton B194 (1994), Benetton B195 (1995) and Ferrari F1-2000 (2000).

F1 2020 comes to PC, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on July 10. Watch the announcement trailer below.



