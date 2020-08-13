AFK Arena welcomes Ezio Auditore da Firenze from Assassin’s Creed to the game today, for free for the next seven days.

“We’re excited to see AFK Arena’s core audience continuing to explode across the globe and we’re thrilled to add Ezio from Assassin’s Creed to our hero line up from today,” said Xiao Dong, producer of AFK Arena, in a press release. The RPG boasts a striking art style, exciting lore and world-building, a range of gameplay modes, and all without a grindy approach to the idle game. Remember, Ezio is only about for the coming week, so snag him while you can.

AFK Arena is out now for iOS and Android. Watch the announcement trailer below.