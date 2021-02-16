Machiavellian management sim Evil Genius 2: World Domination has had its new Sandbox Mode unveiled by developer Rebellion via a new trailer today, as well as detailing the content of the game's Deluxe and Collector's Editions.

As the name implies, Sandbox Mode takes away the objectives and unlock requirements from the game's campaign mode and allows you to build your evil lair as you see fit. If you want to make your base a labyrinthine network of deathtraps ready to ensnare unfortunate Agents, you can do so.

As for the game's Deluxe and Collector's Editions; the Deluxe will offer up the base game, the Fountain of Youth and Trojan Horse items as well as the Aurora Borealis bonus item and the entirety of Season Pass One. The latter will include a bunch of post-launch content, including a campaign pack, two henchmen packs, two minion packs and a lair item pack with details to be revealed closer to launch.

Those wanting to splash out a bit more will be able to pick up a Collector's Edition which will also include a fancy limited edition collectable vinyl figure of posterboy evil genius Maximilian sitting on his oversized chair. You'll also get a print version of the Evil Genius Official Magazine thrown in too.

Check out a trailer for Sandbox mode as well as images of the Deluxe and Collector's Editions for yourself below. Evil Genius 2: World Domination is set for launch on PC on March 30.