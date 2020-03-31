Dynamic Voltage Games announced its upcoming adventure game Orphan of the Machine is in development for the Xbox Series X (via WccfTech).

The developer showed off some gameplay recorded in 1080p at 60fps, but affirmed the game will be reaching 4K at 120fps on the Xbox Series X. The exclusive title may look like it draws a lot from Ecco the Dolphin, but it shares much more material with the Metroid series, in fact. Dynamic Voltage Games will reveal new elements of the game in the coming months, like big boss fights and its “non-linear nature.”

Orphan of the Machine will launch in late 2020 for the Xbox Series X.