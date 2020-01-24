Electronic Arts has allegedly approved a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic game, and it’s said to be in development as a “re-imagining” of the series (via games radar).

In 2019, it was reported that the publisher had canned a Star Wars game from EA Vancouver, who was the replacement for the now-non-existent Visceral Studios. This cancellation seemed to be a weakening in the partnership between EA and Disney, that had already weathered loot box controversies, delays, and technical hiccups. The company confirmed that the game had been put on ice with a statement issued last year. “There’s been speculation overnight about one of our Star Wars projects. As a natural part of the creative process, the great work by our team in Vancouver continues and will evolve into future Star Wars content and games,” said an EA spokesperson. “We’re fully committed to making more Star Wars games, we’re very excited about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from Respawn, and we’ll share more about our new projects when the time is right.”

Now, it seems that EA has lost the element of surprise, as a new report claims that there is a new Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic game in the works. Two separate sources have alleged that the game is a “re-imagining” of the series, and one that would “integrate elements from the first two games in order to bring certain things into the current Star Wars canon.” There is also talk of a Fallen Order sequel—Josh will be delighted—and a Project Luminous video game currently in development at EA. BioWare was the developer behind the first Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic game, but it isn’t mentioned in this report. As BioWare has reportedly struggled to get another Knights of the Old Republic game off of the ground “more than once,” it’s possible that the publisher has asked one of its other studios to take charge on this “re-imagining.”

The veracity of all of this? Well, we aren’t able to say until BioWare or EA come forward with an official statement, but this news comes from the same source that told us there’d be an Obi-Wan spin off show (which turned out to be true). Watch this space for an update.

