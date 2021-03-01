E3's live, in-person event appears to be unsurprisingly cancelled, according to LA city documents uncovered over the weekend.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, a report published by the Board of Los Angeles Convention and Tourism Development Commission—the body said to be working with E3 organisers on broadcast options for the event— have the formerly yearly show listed as a "cancelled live event."

It will mark the second year in a row that E3 hasn't gone ahead following the event's cancellation in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With that still very much an ongoing concern, of course, it's little surprise the live event won't be going ahead though the board behind this report also mention that they're still "working on" obtaining licenses for the 2022 and 2023 events should they go ahead.

This information also lends more weight to reports from a few weeks ago that said the ESA will run E3 2021 as a three day digital event, although publishers are yet to formally confirm their backing to the new event. Now we're officially into March, we'll likely start hearing about what sort of showcase plans many games companies have planned for this summer in the coming weeks. For now, we'll have to wait and see.